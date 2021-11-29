KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: November 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low of 37°. Winds WSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Weak front. High of 74°. Winds Variable. 10-15 MPH.

A clear sky this evening will translate into a mostly clear sky tonight. A few passing high clouds will be possible over southern portions of the area. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will cool off overnight, eventually bottoming out in the low 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be another warm and mostly sunny day for most! A weak cold front will enter the northern portions of the KLBK viewing area tomorrow afternoon, filtering some cooler air into the region. Highs will vary from the mid 60s to mid 70s, with winds shifting from the southwest to northwest by the afternoon hours. Gusts over 20 MPH can be expected. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 40s. Err on the side of caution, and remember to bring in any pets and potted plants sensitive to the freezing temperatures!

As a result of Tuesday’s cold front, high temperatures for Wednesday are expected to be 3-5 degrees cooler for most. Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will start the day out of the northwest, before shifting to the south during the afternoon hours. Gusts near 20 MPH will be possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be mild, with lows only falling into the low 30s to mid 40s.

Southwesterly winds will begin to ramp up on Thursday. Gusts over 30 MPH are expected at times. As a result, high temperatures will be a good 15-20 degrees above average, ranging through the 70s across the entire KLBK viewing area. Overnight temperatures will remain on the mild side. By sunrise on Friday, we’ll only cool into the upper 30s to upper 40s!

Extended Forecast:

Another warm day is expected on Friday, with winds gusting near 40 MPH out of the southwest. Highs will peak in the 70s to low 80s, getting pretty close to our record high temperature for the date! A stronger cold front will move through Friday evening into Saturday morning, bringing out temperatures back to average levels for Saturday. A few showers could accompany the cooler air over the Rolling Plains. Right now, the likelihood for any rainfall remains fairly low. Temperatures will rebound for the latter half of the weekend into the first part of next week. We are paying close attention to next week’s forecast for the South Plains. Models are in a lot of discrepancy as to what is expected, but the potential for a significant cool down does begin to increase after Wednesday. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 29th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 29th:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 59°

Record High: 80° (2014)

Normal Low: 32°

Record Low: 1° (1976)

Have a phenomenal Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

