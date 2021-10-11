KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: October 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 59°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust with severe late. High of 89°. Winds SW 30-40 MPH.

Clouds will increase across the South Plains after midnight tonight. Winds will increase out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to mid 60s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a warm and windy day across the South Plains! High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gust over 40 MPH out of the southwest, bringing blowing dust and reduced visibility back into the region. These gusty winds, combined with our dry conditions across the area, will increase the risk for fire weather for Tuesday. The warmer temperatures and gusty winds are moving into the KLBK viewing area ahead of our next strong storm system.

After 5 PM, a cold front will begin to move into northwestern portions of the South Plains. This cold front will kick off a line of strong to severe showers and storms near the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor close to sunset. The eastern half of the KLBK viewing area will have the greatest likelihood of seeing severe weather. There, a level 2 slight risk of severe storms has been issued. The possibility of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes will exist in these regions. After the cold front pushes through the region, low temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler across the South Plains. Highs will range through the 70s into the low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over southeastern portions of the region as pacific moisture returns into central Texas. Believe it or not, a tropical depression is forecasted to move into the Lone Star State from Mexico! This will bring heavy rainfall to central portions of the state. Most of the KLBK viewing area will remain dry. Winds will gust out of the west-southwest upwards of 35 MPH. By Thursday morning, low will bottom out from the low 40s to low 50s.

Thursday is set to be a relatively warm day for this time of year. Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust out of the west-southwest upwards of 30 MPH. A cold front will begin to make its way into the region late Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will bottom out from the low 40s to low 50s by sunrise on Friday.

Extended Forecast:

Friday will be a cool day across the region! Highs will range through the 60s and low 70s behind the passage of the cold front. Winds will be out of the north around 22-28 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest nights that we have seen since April of this year! Some of our northernmost areas will see their first freeze of the season. Highs this weekend will remain slightly below average, ranging through the upper 60s to lower 80s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 7th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 11th:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:18 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Record High: 96° (2020)

Normal Low: 50°

Record Low: 33° (2019)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

-Jacob.

