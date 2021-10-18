KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: October 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mild and breezy. Low of 51°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and warm. High of 85°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

A stray shower or two will remain possible across the region late this afternoon into the evening hours. As our sky begins to clear across the South Plains overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will begin to calm by sunrise, but some gusts near 25 MPH will be possible through the overnight hours.

Tuesday will be a warm and windy day across the region! Wind gusts will approach 35-40 MPH out of the southwest. This warmer, drier air that is moving into the region will result in above average high temperatures. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will peak in the 80s area-wide. Due to the drier conditions across the region, the gusty nature of the wind will increase the risk for fire weather across the entire KLBK viewing area. Outdoor burning is not advised. Overnight, a cold front will begin to move into the Texas Panhandle and the extreme northern portions of the South Plains. Winds will shift to the north-northeast behind the front, as temperatures range from the low 40s to mid 50s.

Temperatures will be closer to average on Tuesday, ranging through the 70s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday will feel like a beautiful fall day! Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be seasonably cool, with temperatures lowering into the low 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will be warm across the region. Highs will return to the mid 70s to mid 80s, with a partly cloudy sky around the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Later in the day, a few showers will be possible over the southern portions of the area. Confidence in this system remains relatively low, which has resulted in low rain chances. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, with lows dropping into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Above average temperatures will hang around this weekend, with highs ranging through the 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will remain mild in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Next week, a few clouds and warm temps will hang around. This time of year, our average high is in the mid to low 70s. Above average temperatures and below average precipitation is expected as we round out the month of October. This, unfortunately, will cause drought conditions to worsen throughout the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 18th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 18th:

Sunrise: 7:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:09 PM CDT

Normal High: 75°

Record High: 90° (1943 & 2001)

Normal Low: 47°

Record Low: 32° (1968)

Have a great Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

