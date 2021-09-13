KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: September 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 60°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds SSE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight will be quite pleasant across the KLBK viewing area. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s under a mostly clear sky. A few low clouds will be possible across the Rolling Plains thanks to Tropical Storm Nicholas. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH.

Tuesday will be warm across the region, with high temperatures in the middle 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Later in the day, a weak front will move into the region. This will bring isolated showers and storms to the Texas Panhandle, and northern portions of the South Plains. A few of these storms could have strong winds around 50-60 MPH. Overnight, rain chances will eventually fade to 0%, as low temperatures bottom out in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be around 3-5 degrees cooler area-wide as a result of Tuesday’s cold front. Temperatures will peak in the lower 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible once again, with a few storms possible producing some strong wind gusts and small hail. Thankfully, no widespread severe weather is expected. Most areas will remain dry, but areas that do see rain could see locally heavy amounts! Winds are expected to gust near 25 MPH out of the southeast. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain dry, as low temperatures drop from the middle 50s to middle 60s.

Although it won’t be too hot across the KLBK viewing area on Thursday, high temperatures will still be above their seasonal averages! Our average high temperature in Lubbock for Thursday is 85 degrees! The current forecast calls for a high of 89 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will range through the 60s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, the affects of our ‘cold’ front will begin to wear off. Highs will warm even further above average as a ridge of high pressure begins to build back into the South Plains. Highs will range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s! We will see more sunshine across the region this weekend. If you plan on heading out to The Jones this Saturday, be sure to wear lighter colored clothes to help keep cool. Kickoff against Florida International is at 6 PM, so temperatures are expected to still be in the 90s. Next week, our ridge of high pressure will weaken just a tad, bringing our highs back into the upper 80s to middle 90s. We are keeping a close watch to the middle of next week, as a strong cold front could move into the South Plains. There is still too much uncertainty in the forecast to talk about how this could/if impact the South Plains. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 13th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 13th:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 86°

Record High: 101° (1930)

Normal Low: 61°

Record Low: 43° (1959)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

