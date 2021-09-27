KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: September 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms east. High of 88°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain possible this evening into the early overnight hours. Most rain activity should dissipate within a few hours after sunset. Winds will be out of the southwest initially, shifting to the southeast closer to sunrise on Tuesday. Gusts could approach 20 MPH at times. Low temperatures are forecasted to bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be warm and windy across the South Plains! High temperatures are forecasted to range through the 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will predominantly be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH. Showers and storms will be possible across the Rolling Plains. A few of these storms may be on the strong to severe side. 60-70 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail will be possible. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be calmer across the region, with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be the warmest, and quite possibly the windiest day out of the next week! High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust over 30 MPH out of the southwest, with sustained speeds around 15-20 MPH. Downsloping winds off the tail end of the Rocky Mountains will bring warm and dry air into the South Plains. Wednesday night will remain breezy, with wind gusts over 30 MPH remaining possible. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

Big changes are headed to the South Plains on Thursday. A cold front is forecasted to move into the region during the morning hours. This will shift our winds to the north, with gusts nearing 35-40 MPH. This will usher in some cooler air to the KLBK viewing area, with highs ranging through the 70s by the afternoon and early evening hours. The exact timing of rainfall on Thursday will depend on the timing of the cold front. Right now, it looks like most of the rainfall will remain to the south of the KLBK viewing area throughout the day on Thursday. Showers and storms are expected to increase across the region Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s to low 60s, with showers and storms continuing off and on.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances will remain greatest throughout the day on Friday, lingering into the early morning hours on Saturday. After all is said and done, some areas could pick up several inches of rainfall! In addition to the much needed rain, cooler temperatures will return to the region! Highs will remain in the 70s from Thursday through the end of our extended forecast, which is slightly below average for this time of year! As we take a look into the first half of October, it looks like rain chances will remain slightly above average, with temperatures also remaining slightly above average. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for forecast updates throughout the week!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 27th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 27th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:37 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Record High: 100° (1953)

Normal Low: 56°

Record Low: 39° (1917 & 1942)

Have a tremendously great Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx