KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: September 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 94°. Winds SW/SE 5-15 MPH.

Tonight, we will see a few clouds across the South Plains. Any showers or storms that develop this evening will quickly dissipate after sunset, so no overnight rainfall is expected. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Tuesday.

High temperatures will return to above average levels on Tuesday. An approaching cold front will help to enhance the compression of air across the KLBK viewing area, which will aid in temperature increases across the region. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to upper 90s for the South and Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast during the afternoon hours around 10-15 MPH. Late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, the cold front will begin to enter the area. This will bring a few showers and storms to the region. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. Coverage will remain around 10-20%. Lows will range through the 60s with winds shifting to the northeast by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be just a tad cooler thanks to the weak cold front. Highs will range from the middle 80s to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, with gusts upwards of 25-30 MPH out of the east-northeast. Winds will calm overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning under a clear sky. This will help to amplify radiational cooling, allowing temperatures to drop into the middle 50s to middle 60s!

High pressure will begin to return to the region on Thursday, resulting in above average temperatures. We will be 5-10 degrees above average by Thursday afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to upper 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Extended Forecast:

As high pressure continues to dominate western Texas and eastern New Mexico this weekend, several record high temperatures could be in jeopardy. Friday and Saturday will be our hottest days out of the next week, with highs ranging from the middle 90s to lower 100s. Low temperatures will continue to range from the middle 60s to lower 70s over the next week.

Texas Tech takes on SFA this weekend at The Jones, right here in Lubbock at 6 PM! If you plan on tailgating or going out to the game, be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! Heat illnesses could occur in as little as 20-30 minutes in these types of conditions. As a reminder, ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS look in your vehicle before you lock your door. NEVER leave your children or pets in a locked car. That decision could turn fatal in as little as 10-15 minutes.

As we head into next week, temperatures will begin to moderate, and we will watch for another weak cold front by mid-week. Until then, please stay safe out there in this West Texas heat!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 6th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 6th:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:06 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Record High: 103° (1948)

Normal Low: 63°

Record Low: 51° (1918)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

