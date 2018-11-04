KLBK November 3rd Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Today was the perfect Fall day. Most of us stayed dry this afternoon and evening, however, some areas in the western part of the South Plains saw some rain showers and small hail. The rain threat will be low tonight, but a brief shower is possible. It'll be chilly for the Tech game tonight against OU so a jacket will be needed with a low threat for rain.

We stay dry tomorrow with temperatures only getting up into the mid 60s, however, a warm up is on the way. By the beginning of the workweek, temperatures will get back up into the mid 70s before another weak cold front arriving Monday evening drops out temperatures back into the 60s before dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the week.

We look to stay dry for the next several days as high pressure takes control and insatiability stays low with the passage of the weak cold front.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

