KLBK November 4th Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're tracking a warm up on the way with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure is beginning to strengthen which will help our temperatures rise up. The next couple of days will be unseasonably warm before things change. Even though high temperatures to start out the workweek will be in the mid to upper 70s, the good news is, tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week. We become *slightly* cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The biggest changes come on Wednesday.

A slow moving cold front will arrive tomorrow, but we wont' feel the effect from this front until Wednesday. Once this front fully pushes through, temperatures on Wednesday will crash into the mid to upper 50s. The 50s continue for the rest of the week, with lows in the 30s. We look to warm up back into the 60s by the weekend.

While this cold front will bring us cooler temperatures, it will not bring us any rain. Instability in the atmosphere remains low during the passage of this cold front which will inhibit us from seeing any rain develop. We may get a few more clouds on Wednesday, but the rain threat remains low. The entire week looks to be mainly sunny.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

