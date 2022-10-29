LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!

Tonight: Calm, chilly, and clear. Low of 40°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Beautiful and sunny! High of 68°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH.

This weekend has been off to a gorgeous start, and it’s only going to get better as we head for Halloween!

Tonight, temperatures will trail off fairly quickly after sunset with clear skies and light winds all night, which is ideal for cooling overnight. This will take us into the low 50s and upper 40s by midnight and lows tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Sunday Morning low temperatures, October 30th

The chilly morning will lead to a picture perfect afternoon Sunday with skies remaining clear, winds staying light, and temperatures reaching 68 in Lubbock for a high. It is going to be an absolutely gorgeous day, make sure to get some outdoor time!

Sunday’s highs!

Our weather will continue to be excellent on Halloween, though there will be an increase in cloudcover Monday as a weak disturbance crosses the area. Any rain associated with this system will be over south texas, and we can expect to stay dry. Highs will just touch the 70 degree mark, and then by trick or treat time it will be cooling down to the lower 60s. Perfect weather for the spookiest night of the year!

Trick or treat forecast

Temperatures will continue to slowly ramp up as we go through the work week, with great outdoor conditions persisting into midweek. Winds will be on the increase toward the end of the week as our next weather maker begins to enter the scene toward the end of the week. A powerful low pressure center will be approaching slowly from the west, and it should bring rain chances by the end of the week or the weekend. Widespread rainfall and some stronger thunderstorms might be on the table, in addition to a cooldown into the weekend. Details on how this storm will evolve are still not fully clear, but it appears the eastern half of our viewing area will be favored for the highest rainfall chances with this system.

Our next storm system will arrive Friday and into Saturday, bringing rain chances and a cooldown.

Jack Maney