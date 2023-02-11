LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for February 11th, 2023.

Today: Temperatures are warming up, giving us a high of 56 degrees.

Tonight: Temperatures will be right at that freezing mark here in Lubbock, with a low expected at 32.

Tomorrow: Our high will reach the upper 60’s on Sunday! 68 degrees is expected. It will be mostly sunny with low winds.

Sunday night into Monday, temperatures will remain above average, expected at 35 degrees. We will have a high of 61 on Monday with some showers.

The precipitation will be sticking around Monday night and Tuesday morning on Valentine’s Day. Showers will be moving out throughout the afternoon in time for any dinner plans. Winds will be very heavy out of the West at 25-30 mph. Gusts as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday will be yet another windy day in the South Plains. Winds will be 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45-50 mph. Overnight leading into Thursday, temperatures will be dropping significantly.

Thursday’s low will be 23 degrees with a high of 43 degrees. Overnight leading into Friday, it will get even colder with a low of 21 degrees.

Friday’s high will still be below average at 52 degrees.

Saturday will still be chilly with a low of 28 and a high of 56 degrees.

Happy Saturday! Enjoy your nice weather right in time for the big football game tomorrow!