LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for August 19th, 2023.

Good evening!

Today we reached a high of 101 degrees with clear skies.

Tonight: We will cool down to 72 degrees for a consistent, clear and calm night.

Tomorrow: Sunday will warm up to 99 degrees with clear skies and sunny conditions to end the weekend.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday night will see another overnight low of 72 degrees with a hot day to kick off the work week. Monday will reach a high of 101 degrees bringing us a hot day with mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Monday night will bring us another low of 72 degrees with a high of 96 for Tuesday. Things will start to cool down for several days during the middle of the week. Winds will be from the east southeast direction at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to 71 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation leading into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Wednesday will be refreshing with a high of 92 for a cooler day and another 10% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday night we will see a low of 69 degrees with a high of 93 for Thursday. Southerly winds will be likely at consistent speeds of 10-15 mph.

Thursday night we will warm up a bit with a low of 72. Friday’s high will see some heat once again with a high of 97 throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny with Saturday’s high warming to 99, bringing us another warm weekend.

-Kathryn