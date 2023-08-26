Good evening, South Plains!

Tonight we have the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms that will occur before 10:00 P.M. We will be dropping to 71 degrees overnight with northeast winds at around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow temperatures will be a bit cooler with a high of 93 degrees here in Lubbock. Thunderstorm chances will be likely possibly before 10:00 A.M. with another chance of showers after 4:00 P.M. CDT.

Tomorrow night temperatures will cool to 68 degrees and Monday is set with high rain chances throughout the entire day. Chances will be 40% and could increase throughout the evening hours. Monday will reach a high temperature of 86 degrees.

Monday night will be cooler than we have seen in a while; it will reach a low of 65 degrees with cooler conditions throughout Tuesday. Tuesday will peak to 87 degrees for it’s high temperature. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the northeast at around 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night will cool significantly to 64 degrees and Wednesday will begin to warm up. The high for the day will reach 90 degrees. Skies will have a few clouds with partly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday night will cool to another low of 64 degrees. Thursday will reach a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds at around 10-15 mph.

Thursday night will see a low of 67 degrees. Friday will be yet another sunny day, warming up to 97 degrees with some more southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Friday night will cool to another 67 and Saturday will be sunny and 98.

Enjoy your weekend and here comes the rain!

-Kathryn