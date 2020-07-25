KLBK Saturday PM Weather (7/25/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We’ve had plenty of scattered clouds around the South and Rolling Plains on this Saturday, but not much on the radar. There have been a few tiny showers and thunderstorms trying to develop this afternoon and this evening in spots. Most of the activity has been to our west in New Mexico near the monsoonal flow.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy in spots this evening, with partly cloudy conditions returning later this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s for the most part.

On Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions across the South and Rolling Plains, with a stray shower or storm trying to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tracking Hanna:

Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Saturday in Kenedy County, about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Hanna will move to the southwest over far South Texas. The system will move into the Lower Rio Grande Valley and into Mexico over the next few days. For the latest information on Hanna and to track the system, check out the EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Just click on the “active tropical track” layer.

Extended Forecast:

A stray shower or storm could develop on Sunday. Otherwise, a frontal boundary moving into the will bring a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day Monday and on Tuesday. There is a small for a thunderstorm on Wednesday before we dry out briefly on Thursday and most of Friday. There is another small chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night and into Saturday morning as another frontal boundary tries to work into the area.



Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 90s. Upper 80s to lower 90s are expected on Monday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll warm back into the middle 90s Wednesday through Saturday.

Lows at night will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s Sunday through Wednesday mornings. Middle 70s are expected for lows Thursday through Saturday mornings.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought conditions are being reported across portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains, as well as a portions of the southwestern South Plains. Most of the South and Rolling Plains is under moderate to severe stage drought conditions.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 26:

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 8:52 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (1995)

Record Low: 58° (1959)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A stray shower or storm is possible during the evening hours. Lows in the lower 70s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible late in the afternoon. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible during the evening hours. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Southwest wind in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon 5-10 mph.

