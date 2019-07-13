KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (7/13/19)







LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Saturday afternoon:



*** Note: Video will be added to this article early Saturday evening ***



Other than a few clouds, the weather has been quiet on this Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High pressure continues to dominate our weather this weekend.

“Barry” made landfall near Intercoastal City, Louisiana early Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane. As typical with tropical systems making landfall well to our west, our air mass is stable and sinking (called subsidence).

With high pressure in control and subsidence in place, our weather looks to remain hot and dry.



Extended Forecast :

The area of high pressure dominating our weather will slowly build eastward this week. Hot and dry weather will remain in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A couple of the forecast models show showers and thunderstorms forming on the weakening western and northwestern side of by high midweek across Colorado and New Mexico. These storms could drift into the western and northwestern South Plains, mainly in the evening to late evening.

High will hold in the middle to upper 90s this week. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Drought Update:

There are a few pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions showing up across across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Overall, the majority of the area remains drought-free at the current time. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport remains 3.30″ above normal for 2019, as of Saturday evening.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 14:

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 8:59 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 108° (1933)

Record Low: 55° (1990)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: Mainly clear with lows in the middle 60s. Light easterly breeze 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Light easterly wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light Easterly wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the middle. Light southeast wind around 5 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser





