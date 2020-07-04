KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (7/4/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Mother Nature is providing her own fireworks over portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Independence Day. Don’t forget you can track the thunderstorms with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours and should begin to diminish after midnight. There is a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm over the far northwestern South Plains this evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are expected on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms developing into the afternoon hours. Thunderstorm chances will continue into Sunday evening and Sunday night. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains are in a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for a severe weather Sunday PM and into early Monday AM. Highs will be into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows Sunday night will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Saturday Night:

We will have mostly cloudy conditions this evening and tonight across the area, along with some scattered thunderstorms. It’s going to be hard to see the penumbral lunar eclipse. Below is some information on the eclipse from the website TimeandDate.com if viewing it from Lubbock.

Event UTC Time Time in Lubbock* Visible in Lubbock Penumbral Eclipse begins Jul 5 at 03:07:23 Jul 4 at 10:07:23 pm Yes Maximum Eclipse Jul 5 at 04:29:51 Jul 4 at 11:29:51 pm Yes Penumbral Eclipse ends Jul 5 at 05:52:21 Jul 5 at 12:52:21 am Yes

* The Moon is above the horizon during this eclipse, so with good weather conditions in Lubbock, the entire eclipse is visible.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the South Plains and Rolling Plains for Sunday and Monday. The pattern will chance by Tuesday and into the later half of the upcoming week with high pressure building back into the region. This will kill our rain chances and bring another round of hot weather to the area.

Highs on Sunday and Monday will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Lower 90s are expected on Tuesday. Hot weather returns by the middle and later part of the week with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. We’ll stay in the upper 90s to lower 100s heading into next weekend.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday through Tuesday mornings. Nights and early mornings will be warm by the middle and later part of the upcoming week with middle 70s expected.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought conditions are in place across the far southern Texas Panhandle and the far northern South Plains. There also an area of extreme drought over parts of the southwestern South Plains. Otherwise, a large portion of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plain are in moderate to severe drought.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 5:

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 9:01 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 104° (1971)

Record Low: 49° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the evening hours. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. East-northeast wind 5-15 mph.



Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.



Sunday Night: Scattered thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. East-southeast wind 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Monday: Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s with an east-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

