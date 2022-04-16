LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clearing and chilly. Low of 41°. Winds SE→SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Fire threat. High of 87°. Winds NW→NE 15-20 MPH.

Our sky will clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s by sunrise on Sunday! We are not expected to fall below freezing. However; if you have any pets or potted plants outside, you may want to bring them in just to be safe. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Easter Sunday is expected to be warm and windy across West Texas and East New Mexico! Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s under a sunny sky! Winds will shift from the northwest early in the day, to the northeast around sunset. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH will result in an elevated threat for fire weather conditions, especially over western locations. A cold front will move in late Sunday night, bringing in colder air and stronger winds overnight. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible. Lows will dip into the low 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Monday.

As a result of our cold front, highs will be slightly below average on Monday. Temperatures will only peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the area, with winds out of the east-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Gusts upwards of 30 MPH are expected. Clouds will increase later in the day as our next storm system begins to approach from the west. This will result in warmer overnight temperatures, with lows only cooling into the mid 40s to upper 50s.

For the first time in a LOOOOONG time, we’re talking rain!!! Showers and storms will be most likely over eastern areas on Tuesday, but rain chances will be possible for the eastern two-thirds of the KLBK viewing area! Some of these storms could produce some marginally severe hail. Thankfully, a severe weather outbreak is not expected. Some areas could pick up as much as 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall. Unfortunately, most of us will see less than 0.10″ of rainfall, if that. Highs on Tuesday will range from through the 70s into the low 80s, with strong winds out of the south-southeast. Some of us could see gusts over 40 MPH! Shower and storm activity will die off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as lows remain above average. Temperatures in the 50s to low 60s are expected around sunrise on Wednesday.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday and Thursday will be extremely warm across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will return to the upper 80s to upper 90s area-wide, with some locations across the Rolling Plains flirting with the triple digits! Fire weather concerns will increase for these days, as dry air and strong winds move back into the region. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH are expected. By the time Friday and Saturday roll around, it looks like we could see more dry-line activity across the region. Exact rainfall chances remain uncertain for now, but all signals point to an increased chance of rain and storm activity by the end of next week. Be sure you stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather team for updates online, on-air, and in the KLBK First Warning Weather App!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 16th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, April 16th:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:19 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 100° (1925)

Average Low: 46°

Record Low: 31° (1947)

Have a happy Easter Sunday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx