LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!

Tonight: Light winds and clear skies. Low of 24°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: A cool and clear day, with winds slowly shifting from northwest to southeast through the day. High of 60°. Winds NW→SE 10-15 MPH.

It’s been a bit cold out there for the first half of our weekend, but we’re tracking a big warmup heading into this week!

Tonight, winds will be light and skies clear, which will give us nearly ideal conditions to cool down quickly overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s through the evening, and then into the low to mid 20s by sunrise!

After a cold start to Sunday, the sun will get to work on the cold air left behind yesterday’s front. No clouds are expected in the area, and winds will start to shift back around to the south through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the day tomorrow, with Lubbock expected to reach right up to the 60 degree mark.

Temperatures are expected to warm quickly as upper level ridging slides toward us on Monday, and we should see a high in the 70s for the first time in quite a while here in Lubbock! Monday is looking like it might be our best outdoor day this week, though winds could be a bit breezy . Otherwise, with skies remaining mostly clear, it will be an excellent start to the week!

Extended Forecast:

A powerful upper level storm system will be digging its way into the desert southwest by Tuesday, and we’ll start to see its effects on our weather by Tuesday. Winds will increase in magnitude, blowing out of the southwest with gusts nearing 40 mph at times. This will likely lead to some blowing dust on Tuesday, with the addition of very high to critical fire danger due to the strong winds and dry vegetation. Due to downslope wind, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 70s on Tuesday.

Moisture will try to build into the area on Wednesday as the storm system approaches, but the latest guidance is tending toward it being too little, too late to provide widespread rain chances for most of our area. The dry line will surge east on Wednesday, likely bringing yet another round of blowing dust and shoving most of the precipitation well east, perhaps even entirely out of our area all together. The Rolling Plains stand the best chance to see any precipitation, though there are still shadows of doubt in the mix.

The large scale storm system will push past us on Thursday, pushing a strong front into the region and switching winds around to the north. There is still a little bit of potential for some moisture to wrap around the back side of the system and perhaps produce some light rain or snow Thursday morning, but chances of this happening are trending lower. Despite the strength of the system, the position and timing of it do not look favorable for us to get anything significant from it other than wind.

Late this week, temperatures will level out near normal, with highs in the upper 50s and mostly clear skies. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Jack Maney