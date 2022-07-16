LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!

Tonight: A mild night. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Triple digit heat continues. High of 101°. Winds SW/SE 10-15 MPH.

Do you like hot weather? I sure hope you do, because that’s just about all we have coming up for the foreseeable future!

Upper level high pressure is a typical feature this time of the year, and it is going to be especially strong and persistent for the next week. This is going to give us an extended period of hot days going forward, with not a lot in the way of rain chances. Tonight we will cool down into the low to mid 70s, not too far off from our seasonal normals. Winds will be light and shift around toward the southwest overnight at 8 to 13 mph, with no chance of rain.

This mild night will give way to yet another hot, mostly sunny day tomorrow. A very weak cold front will be advancing across the TX panhandle, but that will be dying on the doorstep and basically doing nothing to provide relief from the heat. In fact, it might even make things slightly hotter due to a slight compressional heating effect, and highs will clear the 100 degree mark tomorrow afternoon.

The upper high will remain large and in charge through the week, and it will even strengthen a bit Monday and Tuesday, which will lead to temperatures soaring into the mid 100s for areas on the Caprock and 110s possible in the Rolling Plains Monday – Wednesday. It might begin to relax its grip by the end of the week, which might allow temperatures to ease back into the upper 90s and low 100s by Friday, but that’s about the only source of relief we have in the extended forecast. Remember your heat safety tips for this week, stay hydrated, wear light colored and loose fitting fabrics, and limit your outdoor time during the heat of the day if you can.

Jack Maney