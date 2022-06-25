LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Tonight: Cold front arrives pre-dawn, with winds shifting to the northeast. Low of 69°. Winds S/NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and noticeably cooler, with scattered storms possible especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30% High of 86°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Our next cold front is knocking on the door and will bring us a much needed cooldown and some rain chances over the next few days!

A few showers and thunderstorms have developed across northern portions of the viewing area as the cold front sags south toward Lubbock. Rain chances will remain fairly low tonight as shower activity is not expected to become widespread behind the front and should diminish through the evening as the front approaches, and rain is not expected here in Lubbock tonight.

The front will arrive through the night, shifting winds around to the northeast and finally bringing an end to the heat wave! Lows tomorrow morning will be a bit cooler to the north where cold advection has more time to work. Mid sixties up north, upper sixties for Lubbock, and seventies ahead of the front.

With heating tomorrow, another wave of storms will develop behind the front and generally move to the north. The winds in the upper atmosphere that typically govern storm motion will be quite weak, so storms will not move much from where they form. This could lead to some locally heavy rainfall with numerous gaps in coverage, and thus rain chances tomorrow will max out at 40% to the south of Lubbock. The storms may briefly produce gusty winds and some small hail, but organized severe weather is not expected.

Storm chances will persist through Sunday night and into Monday, though the bulk of the activity will shift further south on Monday and we will mostly stay dry. Temperatures behind the front will be much more agreeable, with Mid 80s expected Sunday and Monday.

Storm chances will return on Tuesday as the potential exists for storms to form in New Mexico and drift southeast into the area, though the details on how this will evolve are still fuzzy due to uncertainty in the evolution of storms from day to day.

It looks like the stormy and cooler weather will end by Wednesday, though temperatures will be a bit sluggish to rise, with mid 90s expected by the end of the week. Another cold front might be in the picture for the 4th of July weekend, though it is still too early to call details on that.

Enjoy the cooler weather, and have a great rest of your weekend!

Jack Maney