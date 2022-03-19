LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!

Tonight: Becoming breezy overnight. Low of 42°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Strong winds with some blowing dust and critical fire danger. High of 78°. Winds S 22-28 MPH.

What a gorgeous Saturday we had to start off our weekend! I hope you got outside to enjoy it, because heading forward, conditions are going to be a good deal less pleasant, with critical fire danger, strong winds, and even some storm chances to start the coming work week!

Quiet, fine weather will persist tonight, though you may notice winds becoming a bit breezier overnight. This will help to keep low temperatures tomorrow morning a bit above normal, with a low near 42 degrees. Our next upper level storm system will begin to induce changes in our weather tomorrow, though this will be limited to increased wind speeds for Sunday. Very strong winds sustained around 22 to 28 mph through the day will take hold soon after sunrise, and it looks like the strongest winds will happen in the morning. Relative humidity values will fall below 15%, which combined with the strong winds and warm conditions with highs in the upper 70s will lead to critical fire weather. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the entire KLBK viewing area, in effect from 12pm to 9pm tomorrow.

Heading into the work week, we will get an unsettled start to our Monday as the upper level storm system swings almost directly overhead, bringing another windy and potentially stormy day! A decent amount of rain potential will overspread the South Plains starting early on Monday and continuing through the afternoon hours, with a couple of waves of storms expected. Unfortunately, the latest models have trended a bit drier with this system, and it looks like the best rain chances will favor areas to the east and north of Lubbock. I still think there is decent rain potential here for the Hub City, though it is a more conditional threat. This system will likely feature some sharp gradients in rainfall, with some folks winning big and possibly picking up an inch or more of rain, while other people not too far away will see little to no rain. It looks like our chances of seeing any severe storms will be quite low, as the instability in place will not be strong enough to generate vigorous updrafts. This system will go on to produce significant severe weather in East Texas and the Deep South on Tuesday and Wednesday, however.

The rest of the week will be quite windy as the slow-moving system pushes east, leaving us under the back side of the trough for a few days. Winds will slowly subside and switch back around to the south by the end of the week, with some nicer and warmer days on the way for next weekend!

Jack Maney