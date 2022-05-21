LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!

Tonight: Chilly and calm. Low of 47°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: A cool, pleasant day with increasing clouds later on. High of 69°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

We’re finally not so hot, and it looks like rain chances are about to start increasing for the south plains!

Cooler air is continuing to build in this Saturday behind the cold front that arrived yesterday. This has led to a pleasant Saturday with highs in the 70s. It’s been a much-needed relief from the heat that was with us all week. Tonight, we will see winds continue out of the northeast, solidifying the cooler air in place and dropping our temperatures into the 40s overnight! Some cooler, sheltered valleys may wind up in the upper 30s Sunday morning, though record lows will probably not be in the cards.

Sunday will be another pleasantly cool day, and you may start to notice increasing cloudcover throughout the afternoon as we start to shift our winds around to the southeast later in the day. This is going to transport moisture back into West Texas and set the stage for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity starting Monday! Highs Sunday will likely remain in the upper 60s and low 70s area-wide, with Lubbock’s high expected at 69°.

The jet stream will position itself overhead as we start our work week, and this will combine with the increasing moisture in the area to provide widespread rainfall potential for several days! Monday will feature some dry hours with a few scattered storms possible early in the day, but it looks like we will see a line of strong to severe storms develop later in the day. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as a cold front slowly sags into the area amid ample lift in the mid-levels. This should be less organized activity than is expected for Monday, with general rain and some thunder possible. Rain chances could persist into wednesday after the cold front rolls through, which would be in the form of widespread, gentle rain with little thunderstorm activity.

The exact evolution of this system will vary considerably as each subsequent wave of storms will be influenced by the one that comes before it, so there is still a considerable amount of uncertainty in the rainfall forecast, but widespread rainfall totals from 1/2″ to 1″ look likely, with localized totals up to 2″ possible. Keep your fingers crossed that we’ll continue to trend toward a wetter system, because we need every drop of rain we can get!

Jack Maney