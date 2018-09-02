KLBK September 1st Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy first day of September and the first day of Meteorological Fall! August is finally behind us and as we transition into September, we're going to see major changes taking place. The last day of August ended on a hot note with the high temperature in Lubbock reaching 97° with clear and dry conditions. We're going to leave the heat behind us in September as we start to trend cooler, and wetter. Beginning this evening, showers and storms will move into the region. The storms tonight won't be widespread as there is only a 20% chance for storms. However, as we continue into tomorrow and next week, the rain chances will become higher and we'll see the potential for more widespread rain.

Lingering clouds in the breaks between rain will also help keep temperatures cooler for the next several days. Temperatures beginning tomorrow will remain below average and will begin to feel more like fall. By midweek, we could possibly see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of showers and storms throughout the entire day. Labor Day is looking to be a washout as rain at 40% looks to stick with us throughout the entire day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

We're finally getting some much needed widespread rain in the forecast, but it is coming at a bad time as this is the holiday weekend. As of now, these storm chances are not looking to be severe, but things could change quickly. Stick with the KLBK Weather Team for all of the latest updates.

Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend!

- Meteorologist Kellianne Klass