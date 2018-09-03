KLBK September 2nd Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Today was a great day to spend outdoors. It wasn't too hot and some cloud cover gave us some shade from the sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms developed during the afternoon across the Rolling Plains and areas to the south and east of Lubbock got to see a brief downpour of rain before the storm dissipated. While the evening has stayed dry for most of us, showers and storms are expected to push into the South Plains from New Mexico later tonight. These storms could bring some heavy downpours, winds, lightning, and localized flooding. These storms are expected to dissipate overnight tonight, but there could be a lingering shower or two during the morning hours tomorrow.

Labor Day is looking to be a wetter day compared to today. Rain chances increase tomorrow to 40% with the chance of rain throughout the entire day. The better chance for rain looks to be during the afternoon, however, a morning shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures tomorrow look to be below average, with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s.

The cooler and wetter trend of weather continues into the next several days. While the best chance for rain will be tomorrow, rain chances stick with us until the end of the week with drier conditions returning for the weekend. Our temperatures also look to stay on the cooler side with highs all week remaining below average. Some areas this week have the chance to see highs in the 70s, but for most of us our highs will stay in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great Labor Day and stay dry!

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

