KLBK September 3rd Evening Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Labor Day! Hopefully you got a chance to get outside in between the breaks of rain this morning and afternoon. It was a pleasant afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, so it turned out to be a nice afternoon for the holiday. Even though we didn't get much rain during the afternoon, we're going to see the rain chances increase during the late afternoon and evening hours. The showers will stick around overnight tonight, but the rain chances will be rather low around 20%. However, we are expecting more rain throughout the rest of the workweek. Along with the rain, we're going to have cooler temperatures.

Before you leave for work tomorrow morning, you'll need to grab an umbrella. Any rain that we see tonight may linger into the morning hours as you head off to work. You'll want to keep the umbrella on hand all day as well as we are expecting showers and storms throughout the day and into the night. Rain will be scattered tomorrow with a 30% chance. Any clouds that linger during the day will also help to keep our temperatures down. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s with some relief from the rain.

As we get into the middle of the workweek, the rain chances increase and the temperatures drop. We're tracking a weak cold front that will push through the region on Wednesday dropping our high temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances are on the increase as this front passes. Rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday are bumped up to 40% as we have a lot of moisture in place and a strong lifting mechanism to help support the development of more widespread thunderstorms.

Unfortunately, this doesn't last for long as high pressure will begin to build by the weekend meaning hour rain chances dwindle and our temperatures rise back up.

Have a great week and enjoy the cooler weather!

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

