LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on severe weather expected to hit the South Plains on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Sunday, May 1st, 2022 for ALL of the KLBK viewing area.

Severe Weather Outlook:

Severe storms are expected across the South Plains on Sunday, May 1st, 2022. As of Saturday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center based out of Norman, Oklahoma has placed a good majority of the KLBK viewing area under a level 3 out of 5 ‘enhanced’ risk (indicated by the orange shaded regions below) for severe storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. Areas in the yellow shaded regions are included in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms for the same time period.

Severe Weather Outlook for Sunday, May 1st, 2022 as of 2:30 PM CDT.

Expected Impacts:

After looking at the latest data, the KLBK First Warning Weather Team is expecting to see wind gusts around 70-80 MPH, hail over baseball sized (2.75″ in diameter), and even a few tornadoes. Our biggest concern is with the large hail potential, as most of our area will have the necessary ingredients for large, damaging hail to develop.

Expected Severe Weather Impacts across the South Plains for Sunday, May 1st, 2022 as of 2:30 PM CDT.

Timing:

Storms will begin to develop in eastern New Mexico after noon. By 2 PM, storms are expected to mature into a strong to severe status over Lea, Roosevelt, and Curry Counties. The map below indicates the expected arrival times of storms across the South Plains. Western areas will see storms develop earlier in the afternoon. Storms will exit the Rolling Plains before midnight.

Earliest expected arrival time of severe weather across the South Plains for Sunday, May 1st, 2022 as of 2:30 PM CDT.









How to Receive Updates:

If you don’t already have a severe weather safety plan in place, develop one immediately!

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. You should never rely on just one way of receiving warning information.

Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather team throughout the day for updates on the incoming severe weather! We’re dedicated to keeping you and your loved ones safe through the storms.

Stay weather aware, South Plains!

-Jacob.

