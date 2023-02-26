LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for February 26th, 2023.

Today: There has been a high wind advisory issued for all of South Plains. Most northeastern counties have a tornado watch issued, as well. Our weather aware day is also still in effect. We will reach a high of 75 degrees and later this evening, gusts will get as high as 60-80 mph. Dust will be heavily in the air. Stay safe and try to stay indoors!

Tonight: Winds will remain a little bit breezy overnight. We will reach a low of 37 degrees.

Tomorrow: We will have fairly clear skies with a high of 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the west around 25-30 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday should be a beautiful day with clear skies and a nice high of 71 degrees. The winds will be 12-18 mph from the west, changing to southwest later in the day.

Overnight into Wednesday we will see a low of 42 degrees. The winds will pick back up in time for Wednesday, as high as 25-30 mph. Our high for the day will be 70 degrees.

Overnight into Thursday, temperatures will begin to drop. Our low will be 39, with a high of 58. We could see a few showers throughout the day.

Friday should be a nice day with clear skies and warmer temperatures. Our low overnight will be chillier, with temperatures around 26 degrees. We will see a high of 61 degrees.

Overnight into Saturday, we will warm up slightly with a low of 31 degrees, still putting us below that freezing point. Our high will be 61 with very low winds!

Sunday we will finally warm up some more with a high of 69 degrees.

Once again, stay safe on this weather aware day and start your week strong!

– Kathryn