Good evening!

Tonight: We are looking at a pleasant night here in Lubbock. Calm winds, mostly clear skies with south, southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will begin to rise slightly bringing us a high of 87 degrees for Monday with some more thunderstorms beginning around 1:00 P.M. CDT. If any convection does occur, high winds will be the main threat. Winds will remain out of the south with 12-18 mph winds throughout the day.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night we are dropping down to 65 degrees and hopping right back into those 90s by Tuesday. Sunny skies with southwest winds at 8-12 mph. and partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance for precipitation at 10%.

Tuesday night we will drop a bit cooler for those overnight lows with 62 degrees here in Lubbock. Wednesday will be a high of 90 with sunny skies and calm winds.

Wednesday night we will cool to 64 and rise to 88 degrees for Thursday. Thunderstorm chances will be back with a 20 0 30% chance of precipitation and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Thursday evening and Friday morning we will see a low of 66 with Friday bringing us back into the 90s. A 10% chance of precipitation is likely.

Friday night’s low will be 65 degrees with Saturday bringing us a high of 89. We will see some sunshine for the weekend with some rain chances in store.

Saturday night will drop to 60 and Sunday seeing a high of 85.

I hope you all had a great evening, start the week strong!

-Kathryn