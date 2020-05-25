KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (5/24/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms move across the South and Rolling Plains on this Sunday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts were reported with the thunderstorms. The storms will exit our region by late evening leaving us mostly cloudy across the area.

We’ll keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast for our Memorial Day (Monday). Portions of the South and Rolling Plains are in a “slight” risk and a “marginal” (1/5) risk for severe weather Monday PM. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. Locally heavy rainfall may produce localized flash flooding in spots. The primary window for thunderstorms would be from mid-Monday afternoon to late Monday evening. One thing you’ll definitely notice are the cooler temperatures!

Extended Forecast:

Beyond Monday, we’ll keep the mention of a mention of a thunderstorm or two throughout the week and into the early part of the weekend. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day.



Highs on Monday will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Lower 70s are expected on on Tuesday. Daytime highs will range from the middle to upper 70s Wednesday through Saturday. Lower 80s will return by next Sunday.

Lows on Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cool morning is on the way Tuesday with lower 50s expected. Lows the rest of the week and into next weekend will range mostly in the middle 50s.

Here is your forecast over the next seven days.

Drought Update:

Abnormally dry conditions continue to be reported across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. A few spots in the northern Rolling Plains are in moderate drought conditions. Hopefully, we’ll see some improvements thanks to the scattered rain chances we’ve had recently and will continue to see throughout the upcoming week.

Here’s a look at drought conditions across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 25:

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 102° (2017)

Record Low: 44° (1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms ending by late evening. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph.

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower to middle 50s. North wind 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great week!

