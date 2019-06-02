KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update – 6/2/19

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday afternoon:



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and overnight. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has all the South Plains and nearly all the Rolling Plains under a “slight” risk (2 out of 5 chance) for severe weather Sunday afternoon – early Monday morning. It’s likely a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be issued this evening for the area.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is also expected on Monday, with the best chance starting late in the afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight hours. Some of these storms may be severe as well. The Storm Prediction Center has all the South Plains under a “slight” risk (2 out of 5 chance) and the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” risk (1 out of 5 chance) for severe weather on Monday.

Extended Forecast :

Thunderstorm chances will continue in the forecast through at least Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Thunderstorms that do develop could be strong to severe. We should transition to a dry weather pattern by the end of the week and next weekend.

Highs will range from the lower to middle 80s until Thursday. We’ll warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday and into next weekend. Lows at night ranging from the lower to middle 60s.





Drought Update :

Portions of Terry and Gaines County were placed in “abnormally dry” status on the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor that was released back on Thursday. Otherwise, we remain drought-free at the current time across the majority of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some drought issues continue to our west in parts of southeastern and north-central New Mexico.





Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 3 :

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:53 p.m.

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 104° (1998)

Record Low: 43° (1919)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 60s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorm in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the lower to middle 80s, South wind 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the lower to lower 80s, South wind 5-10 mph.

