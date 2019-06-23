KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (6/23/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday afternoon:



So far, the weather has been quiet on this Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High-resolution forecast models are showing a slight chance for thunderstorms developing over the far southern and southeastern Rolling Plains late this afternoon and this evening. Thunderstorms that do develop will quickly move east out of our area into the Big Country.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk (1 out of 5 chance) for severe weather across the far eastern and southeastern Rolling Plains Sunday PM. The better chance for severe weather this evening and tonight should be to our east across the Big Country, Texoma and North Texas.

High-resolution forecast models are showing another chance for isolated thunderstorms developing late Monday afternoon and into the evening hours. Their output seems to favor thunderstorm development over the Rolling Plains, but we can’t rule out a storm forming on the Caprock.

There is also a “marginal” risk (1 out of 5 chance) for severe weather Monday afternoon outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. The outlined area includes central/eastern South Plains and all the Rolling Plains.

Extended Forecast :

We’ll keep an isolated thunderstorm chance in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before we transition back to dry weather pattern across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected each day and mostly clear conditions at night.

Daytime highs this week and into next weekend will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s.

Drought Update:

We remain drought-free at the current time across all the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some minor drought issues continue to our west in parts of south-central New Mexico.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 24:

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Sunset: 9:01 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 110° (1990)

Record Low: 56° (1957)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to middle 60s with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s with a south wind 5-10 mph.

