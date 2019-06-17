KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update - 6/16/19 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday evening:



As expected, showers and thunderstorms on this Sunday have been to our east and southeast across the Big County, Concho Valley and portions of the Permian Basin. We'll keep some clouds around this evening and tonight with lows dropping into the lower 60s with a northeasterly breeze.

Expect mostly sunny conditions for most of our Monday, then we'll become partly cloudy later in the day. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains and Rolling Plains in a "marginal" risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Monday PM.

Extended Forecast :

We'll keep another slight chance of thunderstorms in the forecast on Tuesday as well. High pressure will settle into the region by middle and late week, bringing hot weather back to the area. We'll start to cool down some again over the weekend.

Highs will be in the middle 80s on Monday. We'll climb back into the lower 90s on Tuesday. Middle 90s will return by Wednesday. The hot weather settles in on Thursday and Friday with upper 90s and lower 100s expected. We'll drop back into the middle 90s on Saturday and the lower to middle 90s by Sunday.

Overnight lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.





Drought Update :

We remain drought-free at the current time across all the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some minor drought issues continue to our west in parts of south-central New Mexico.





Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 17 :

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 9:00 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 112° (2017)

Record Low: 53° (1999)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s with a southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 10-15 mph.

