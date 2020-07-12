KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/12/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Gaines, Dawson, Borden and Scurry County. ***



*** A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9:00 PM CDT Monday for Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza and Kent County. ***

Lubbock topped out at 105° on this Sunday. We missed tying the record high again by two degrees. We did set a new record “warm” low temperature this morning. We only cooled down to 79° at the airport. The old record “warm” low for this date was 78° in 2016.

Aside from the heat, there is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this evening and overnight across the far northwestern and far northern counties. Otherwise, clouds will be on the increase this evening with mostly cloudy conditions expected overnight. Lows tonight will be on the warm side once again, with middle to upper 70s expected.

Another very hot day is ahead across the South and Rolling Plains on Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains. The rest of the South and Rolling Plains, including the Lubbock metro area, are under a Heat Advisory. High temperatures on Monday will range between 107° and 112° across the area. We’ll be flirting with the record high again here in Lubbock. The record high for Monday is 108° from 2016. Partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout most of the day, with a few more clouds expected by the evening hours. Again, there is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late across the far northwestern and far northern counties.

Extended Forecast:

A strong area of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the South and Rolling Plains, not to mention the region. Hot and overall dry weather will continue to be the main bullet points of the forecast. We’ll watch for an small chance for a shower or thunderstorm across the far northwestern and far northern counties through midweek during the evening and overnight hours. Activity that forms in New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle could move into these areas late. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected each day, with partly cloudy conditions at night.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will continue to range between 107° and 112° across the South and Rolling Plains. We’ll be flirting with the record high here in Lubbock both days. The heat will ease slightly by midweek, with highs falling back to between 100° and 105° on Wednesday. The heat will ease a little more by late week and next weekend with upper 90s to low 100s are expected Thursday through Sunday.

Overnight lows will be on the warm side with middle to upper 70s expected through midweek. Low temperatures will fall back into the middle 70s for the later part of the week and next weekend.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought continues across portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, northern South Plains, northern Rolling Plains and portions of the southwestern South Plains. Otherwise, moderate to severe drought continues across the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. No precipitation is anticipated in the extended forecast period with hot weather remaining in place.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 13:

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 8:59 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 108° (2016)

Record Low: 54° (1953)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the middle to upper 70s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph in the evening, becoming southeast overnight 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and very hot. Highs ranging between 107° and 112° with a southwest wind 15-20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the middle to upper 70s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and very hot. Highs ranging between 107° and 112° with a west-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

