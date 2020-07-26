KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/26/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Just like on Saturday, we’ve had plenty of scattered clouds across the South and Rolling Plains on this Sunday. However, the radar has been quiet across the area. Shower and thunderstorm activity remains well to our west in New Mexico thanks to the monsoonal flow.

The cloud cover will thin out somewhat this evening and overnight, with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions expected. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the South and Rolling Plains.

Another partly cloudy day is expected on Monday, but there are some changes ahead to start to the new workweek. A frontal boundary will drop into the area and help bring back a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon, into the evening and overnight. Temperatures on Monday will depend on the position of the boundary. It appears the far northern South and Rolling Plains will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. South of the boundary, lower to middle 90s are expected.

Extended Forecast:

A frontal boundary will drop into the area on Monday and linger in the area through midweek. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. We’ll be dry the rest of the day on Wednesday and most of Thursday. A few models also hint at another small chance for thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will start to warm up for mid to late week, as well as next weekend, as high pressure builds back eastward across Texas.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will warm back into the middle 90s from Wednesday through Sunday.

Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought conditions are being reported across portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains, as well as a portions of the southwestern South Plains. Most of the South and Rolling Plains is under moderate to severe stage drought conditions.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 27:

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 8:51 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 106° (1995)

Record Low: 57° (1933)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Southwest wind, becoming southeastern in the afternoon 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

