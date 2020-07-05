KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/5/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Don’t forget you can track the showers and thunderstorms with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for a severe weather Sunday PM and into early Monday AM across all of the area. The primary threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. Brief heavy rainfall may also produce some minor flooding in spots.



The bulk of the more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances should end early Monday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We may still see a few isolated storms during the day. Clouds will be on the decrease by Monday evening and into Monday night. We’re not expecting any rain chances into Monday night.

Extended Forecast:

After one last round of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, our forecast the South and Rolling Plains takes a turn toward a hotter and dry weather pattern. High pressure will build back over the region later this week with triple-digit heat returning.

Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 90s. We’ll warm back into the lower to middle 90s on Tuesday. Hotter weather is expected Wednesday through Sunday with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday mornings. We’ll drop into the lower 70s on Wednesday morning. Warmer low temperatures are expected Thursday through Sunday with middle 70s in the forecast.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought conditions are in place across the far southern Texas Panhandle and the far northern South Plains. There also an area of extreme drought over parts of the southwestern South Plains. Otherwise, a large portion of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plain are in moderate to severe drought. Hopefully, we’ll pick up some much needed rainfall Sunday night and on Monday before a dry and hot weather pattern settles back over the region.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 6:

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 9:01 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 105° (2016)

Record Low: 53° (1946)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong side. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in spots. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeasterly wind will shift northeasterly overnight 5-15 mph.



Monday: Scattered thunderstorms in the early morning. Then partly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the day. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Northeasterly wind in the morning shifting easterly later in the day.



Monday Night: Decreasing clouds in the evening. Becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

