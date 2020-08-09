KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (8/9/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

It was another hot day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Sunday. Highs were mostly in the middle 90s across the South Plains, with a few upper 90s in spots. The hottest weather was off the Caprock, where it topped out in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Like the last several days, scattered showers and have developed across the eastern half of New Mexico. We’ll see if some of this activity will make it eastward into the western South Plains later this afternoon and this evening. While it’s been mostly sunny, we’ll see clouds return this evening and overnight. Lows once again will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Although we’re in line for yet another hot day on Monday, forecast models are showing a slightly better chance for a late day and evening thunderstorms across a larger area of the South Plains, including around Lubbock. We’ll be mostly sunny throughout the day, with clouds returning by late afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s area wide.

Don’t forget you can track any shower and thunderstorm activity anytime with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.

Extended Forecast:

The latest forecast model runs show a slight chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening across a larger portion of the South Plains Monday and Tuesday. Overall, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions each day. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather across the region, but we still have a good area of monsoonal moisture to our west across New Mexico. Beyond Tuesday, there could be stray storm near the Texas-New Mexico state line. Temperatures will remain above average across the area over the extended forecast period.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 90s to lower 100s Monday through Saturday. Temperatures will drop back into the middle 90s by next Sunday. Overnight lows will range from the lower to the middle 70s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains and most of the Rolling Plains. We did see the extreme drought area decrease some with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, thanks to recent rainfall across these areas.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 10:

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Record Low: 51° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms across the western South Plains in the evening. Otherwise, becoming partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Slight chance for a thunderstorm across the South Plains late in the afternoon. South wind 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening across the South Plains. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Slight chance for a thunderstorm across the South Plains late in the afternoon. South wind 10-15 mph.



Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser