LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds late. Low of 45°. Winds ESE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 72°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

A clear and cool night is expected across the South Plains tonight through Monday morning. Lows will dip into the mid 30s to low 50s under a mostly clear sky. A few clouds will begin to move in by sunrise, with winds out of the east-southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Cooler temperatures will hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Monday! Highs will only warm into the upper 60s to low 80s, with a few clouds hanging around the region. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH, helping to bring some moisture back into the area. Monday night through Tuesday morning will feature an increase in cloud coverage and breezy southeasterly winds. Gusts as high as 30 MPH are possible, as lows cool into the mid 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen measurable rainfall across the KLBK viewing area. It looks like that streak will come to an end for some on Tuesday! Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop just east of the Texas-New Mexico state line after 10 AM CDT Tuesday morning. By the lunch hour, showers and storms will begin to increase in coverage along the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor! Showers and storms will push out of our forecast area by 6 PM. Thankfully, no widespread severe weather is expected. Some of us could see some small hail less than 0.50″ in diameter, and gusty winds upwards of 50-60 MPH. Some areas could see as much as 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall! However, most areas will only see 0.10″ or less. High temperatures will remain in the 70s area-wide, with strong winds out of the south. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible throughout the day! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be dry, but humid for eastern areas. Lows will fall into the 50s to low 60s, with patchy fog possible across the region.

A big warm up is in store for the South Plains starting on Wednesday. Highs will range anywhere from 15-25 degrees warmer than Tuesday, with most areas topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be strong at times, with gusts approaching 40 MPH out of the west-southwest. This will bring back the risk of fire weather conditions, especially over western areas. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm, with temperatures only cooling into the low 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Our heat wave and fire weather potential will stick around all of western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Thursday and Friday. Highs will range anywhere from the mid 80s to upper 90s, with portions of the Rolling Plains flirting with the lower 100s! We will keep our eye on the possibility of yet another round of showers and storms from Friday night into Saturday morning. The greatest chance for any precipitation during this time frame will exist over eastern areas. More showers could be possible early next week, but there are still too many uncertainties for us to see any meaningful chances. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive the latest forecast updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 17th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, April 17th:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:20 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 94° (1925 & 2006)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 23° (1921)

Have a great week, South Plains!

-Jacob.

