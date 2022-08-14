LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 71°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A mostly clear sky will turn partly cloudy by sunrise on Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s with winds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Above average temperatures are expected across the South Plains on Monday. Highs will warm into the low 90s to lower 100s, with highs ranging from 92-102 degrees. We will see a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be seasonally comfortable as temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be a transition day across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. A cold front will begin to move into the region late in the day. Before the front arrives, winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH with high temperatures peaking in the upper 80s to upper 90s. As our first push of the cold front moves into the region late Tuesday evening, winds will shift from the south to the northeast. Isolated showers will be possible behind the front, but most of us will remain dry. Overnight, an isolated shower or two will remain possible with lows in the low 60s to mid 70s.

Widespread cooler temps are expected on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s to low 90s expected region-wide. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with isolated showers and storms continuing throughout the day. Isolated rainfall amounts around 0.75″-1.00″ will be possible. Heaviest rainfall totals will depend on where our front stalls in forward motion. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s area wide.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the forecast period. High temperatures will remain slightly below average, ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s. Another cold front looks to move into the region by the end of next weekend. This storm system looks similar to the one we’re expecting on Wednesday, but with rain chances looking a bit more promising! The next seven days will certainly bring drought relief to some of us. Morning lows will be in the low 60s to mid 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 14th:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 107° (2020)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 53° (1920)

Have a magnificent Monday, South Plains!

-Jacob

