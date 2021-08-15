KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: August 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 65°. Winds SE 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms. High of 86°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Although we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or two tonight, most of the KLBK viewing area is expected to remain rain free under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will have calmer winds out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. By sunrise on our Monday morning, low temperatures will bottom out in the 60s to lower 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will increase throughout the day on Monday. The greatest chance will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest earlier in the day, shifting to the southeast during the afternoon and evening hours. An occasional gust near 20 MPH will be possible. After 6-8 PM, scattered thunderstorms are expected to move into northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH. Areas in the dark green shaded region below have the highest likelihood of seeing severe storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. Damaging wind gusts and flooding are the main concerns as of now. Areas that see the strongest storms could very well see over 1″ of rainfall. Low temperatures will range through the 60s by sunrise on Tuesday morning.

SPC Day 2 Outlook for Monday, September 16th, 2021

A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk exists for areas in the dark green shaded region.

This includes the city of Lubbock.

Showers and storms will last throughout the day on Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms could occur before 4 AM CDT over northern portions of the South Plains. High temps on Tuesday will warm into the upper 70s to upper 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Areas that see the strongest storms could very well see over 1″ of rainfall. Overnight, a few showers will remain possible as low temperatures bottom out in the 60s to lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

Isolated showers will remain possible on Wednesday, but less coverage is expected across the region. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky across eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with high temperatures topping out in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, an isolated shower or two will be possible, with lows falling into the middle 60s to middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast:

As we move into the end of our forecast period, and look towards the end of the month, models suggest that we will be slightly warmer than average, and slightly drier than average. This would be beneficial for our area ag-producers, as many farmers have reported their crops to be running about 2-3 weeks behind schedule due to the cooler and wetter pattern we’ve been stuck in this summer. Middle 90s are expected to return by the 8-14 day forecast period. Recent heavy rainfall has completely wiped drought conditions out of western Texas! Eastern New Mexico is expected to be wiped clean by this week’s update.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 15th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 15th:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 103° (1982)

Record Low: 56° (1920)

Have an wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx