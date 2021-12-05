KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: December 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Strong cold front. Low of 31°. Winds SW/NE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~45 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 49°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

A strong cold front is racing towards the South Plains, and is expected to arrive after midnight! Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the front, with gusts exceeding 40 MPH! Some blowing dust is likely. Unfortunately, this front will not bring us any rainfall. Lows by Monday morning will range from the mid 20s to mid 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Below average temperatures will remain around the region on Monday, with a mostly sunny sky persisting throughout the day! Many of us will see daytime highs in the 40s! Our actual high temperatures will occur early in the morning hours, just ahead of our cold front! Winds will gradually calm throughout the day. Gusts out of the northeast around 25-30 MPH are still possible! Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cold, with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 10s to low 30s.

Temperatures will not waste any time warming back to above average levels! Highs on Tuesday will race back into the 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky! Winds shift back to the west-southwest, with occasional gusts nearing 35-40 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 40s.

High temperatures will continue to climb even further above average on Wednesday! Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. The main culprit behind the above average temperatures will be our down-sloping, westerly winds! Gusts out of the west-southwest will exceed 40 MPH at times. Blowing dust is also expected. Fire weather will be a concern for Wednesday, so outdoor burning should be postponed until further notice! Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm due to strong southwesterly winds. Lows will only reach the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will remain above average for Thursday and Friday, peaking in the 70s. Winds will increase on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts over 40 MPH will be possible each day, resulting in continuation of fire danger across all of the KLBK viewing area. Morning lows will remain well above average for each day, too. Our next strong cold front will pass through the region on Saturday, resulting in below average temperatures, once again. This cold front could have just a tiny amount of moisture associated with it, which could result in some isolated showers. If the timing is right, some areas could even see some light snow flurries! At this time, no impacts due to winter weather are expected. After Saturday, temperatures will jump back up to above average levels by Sunday. Our long range forecast suggests that temperatures will remain well above-average through at least the 20th of December. Our odds of seeing a white Christmas this year look slim to none.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 5th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, December 5th:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 57°

Record High: 79° (1939)

Normal Low: 30°

Record Low: 10° (1950)

Have a great week, South Plains!

-Jacob.

