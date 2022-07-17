LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 74°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & VERY HOT! High of 103°. Winds W→SE 8-12 MPH.

A mild night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a few high clouds around the region tonight. Other than that, we are expected to see a mostly clear sky with calm winds out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Monday.

A Weather Aware Day will be in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday (July 19th and 20th) of this upcoming week due to excessive heat. Potentially life-threatening heat will be a concern across the entire South Plains for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this upcoming week. Highs will range from 100-110 degrees for most areas, with locations off the Caprock into the Rolling Plains getting up to temperatures as hot as 115 degrees! This will be the hottest air of the year that we’ve seen so far. Be sure to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of hydrating fluids, appropriately wear and reapply sunscreen, and make sure your pets have a way to stay cool. Also, ALWAYS look before you lock your vehicles. NEVER leave your pets or children unattended in a vehicle! Morning low temperatures will remain warm, only cooling into the 70s and low 80s. By the time Wednesday rolls around, we could see a few showers and storms return to northwestern areas. The likelihood of this occurring is not high, but it is worth mentioning.

Extended Forecast:

Temperature will fall a few degrees from Thursday through Saturday of next week. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible for Thursday and Friday, but most areas are expected to remain dry. Highs will peak somewhere between 95-105 degrees these three days, before warmer temperatures begin to move back in by Sunday. Winds will mainly be out of the south each day, with gusts occasionally approaching 20-25 MPH. Drought conditions are expected to worsen area wide. Be sure to refrain from any outdoor burning. Most counties within the KLBK viewing area are under a burn ban. Morning low temperatures will remain a little warm, settling in the mid 60s to upper 70s by sunrise each morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 17th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 17th:

Sunrise: 6:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (1989)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 59° (1930)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

