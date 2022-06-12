LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 75°. Winds S 18-22 MPH. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. HOT! High of 101°. Winds SSW 22-28 MPH. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH.

A warm and windy night is expected across the South Plains overnight. After a record breaking hot day, above average conditions will continue through sunrise on Monday. Temperatures will lower into the upper 60s and upper 70s, with winds gusting out of the south upwards of 45 MPH. We will keep a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky around the region.

Monday will be another hot day, but thankfully not as hot as what we saw across the region on Sunday! Highs will range from 95-105 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Some afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible. These storms will be elevated, meaning not much in the way of rainfall is expected. If you find yourself under one of these showers or storms, expect maybe a quick burst of rain and strong wind gusts upwards of 60 MPH. Winds outside of these virga showers will be out of the south-southwest around 22-28 MPH, with gusts as high as 40-45 MPH. Patchy blowing dust is expected. These stronger winds will raise the risk of fire weather conditions on the Caprock, through eastern New Mexico. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged, as are any activities that could result in a spark. Remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen! Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain warm, with lows remaining in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

A slight downward trend in temperatures will continue into Tuesday, as high temperatures range from 92-105 degrees across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south around 20-25 MPH, with gusts upwards of 35-40 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible, especially between the hours of 2-10 PM. No severe weather is expected, but locally strong wind gusts will occur with these showers and storms. Gusts as high as 60 MPH are expected. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky around the region through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature windy and warm conditions. Highs ranging from 92-105 degrees will be accompanied by wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH out of the south, under a partly cloudy sky. Be sure to drink plenty of hydrating fluids if you plan on being outside for longer durations of time, keep your pets cool and off the concrete, and always look before you lock! Make sure you NEVER leave your pets or children unattended in a locked car. In weather conditions like these, that decision could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will stay on the mild to warm side, as temperatures only drop into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will gradually continue to lower as high pressure re-establishes itself over the southeastern United States. This will allow for an upper level trough to move closer to the South Plains. This will result in ‘cooler’ temperatures, and isolated shower and storm chances each afternoon. Winds will remain breezy, shifting to the southeast throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Lows will eventually cool back into the lower 60s to mid 70s, with on and off clouds remaining in the forecast each day and night.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 12th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:58 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 107° (2022)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 53° (1951)

Have a magnificent week, South Plains! Y’all stay cool out there.

-Jacob

