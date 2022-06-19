LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 69°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 94°. Winds S 18-22 MPH.

A calm night is in store for the South Plains overnight, as low temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly clear sky. Cooler temperatures will occur out west, with warmer temperatures remaining over the Rolling Plains. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Our forecast from Monday through Wednesday will basically be the same each day! Highs will range from 90-100 degrees across all of the KLBK viewing area under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-22 MPH each day, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH. Monsoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Curry, Roosevelt, and Lea counties in eastern New Mexico. Other than that, we will remain bone-dry across the region. Morning lows will continue to vary from the mid 60s to mid 70s. Summer will officially begin at 4:13 AM CDT on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday through Saturday will be hot and sunny across the forecast area. Highs will range from 95-105 degrees under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Sustained winds will remain out of the south-southwest around 15-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40-45 MPH at times. Fire weather conditions will be most favorable on Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will continue to settle into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Data suggests that a cold front will move into the KLBK viewing area on Sunday of next week, bringing in some ‘cooler’ temperatures. Not all models are on board with this possibility just yet, but this is a good sign that we could see some cooler temperatures, and maybe even a little bit of rain in the not-too-distant future. Although this won’t be a drought buster, any little bit will help.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 19th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 19th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 107° (2011)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 52° (1945)

Have a phenomenal week, South Plains!

-Jacob

