LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Weak front. Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds SW→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 96°. Winds NW→NE 12-18 MPH.

A weak cold front will pass through the region tonight, resulting in low temperatures bottoming out in the 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, with speeds around 8-12 MPH expected.

Monday will not be as warm for areas that see the cold front pass through earlier in the day! Highs will range from the low 90s to lower 100s, with a mostly sunny sky expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Winds will shift from the northwest to the northeast throughout the day, with gusts occasionally approaching 25-30 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain warm, as lows cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

A few more clouds are expected during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Some of these clouds could drop some rain! An isolated shower or storm will be possible after 5 PM, through 10 PM! Highs on Tuesday will climb back into the 90s and lower 100s, with winds out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Our overnight hours will be seasonably mild, only falling into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

A slight cool down will be in store for Wednesday. Highs will eventually top out from the upper 80s, to the upper 90s across the KLBK viewing area. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region, with isolated showers and storms remaining in the forecast. Winds will be out of the east, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible through the early overnight hours on Wednesday. By sunrise on Thursday, temperatures will settle into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Thursday. After that, we will head into a drier and warmer trend! Highs will continue to vary from the low 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains. Our sky will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny, as winds begin to shift back to the southwest. This wind shift will aid in above average temperatures, and also an increased concern for fire weather conditions. Although recent rainfall has been decent for most of the region, severe to exceptional drought persists across all of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Any outdoor burning or activities that could result in a spark should be closely monitored. Winds could gust as high as 35-40 MPH through the weekend.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 5th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 5th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 106° (1990)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 45° (1928)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

