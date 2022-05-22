LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low of 55°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe P.M. storms. High of 77°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Latest forecast video below:



Clouds will continue to increase across the South Plains overnight tonight into Monday morning. An isolated sprinkle or two will be possible over the Rolling Plains through sunrise. No accumulating rainfall is expected. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to upper 50s by sunrise, with winds remaining out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Monday, May 23rd, 2022. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for all of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by areas in dark green. Areas in the yellow region are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk (pictured below).

Isolated tornadoes, large hail up to (2.00” in diameter), 60-80 MPH wind gusts, and localized flash flooding will all be possible! Timing will be during the late afternoon (after 5 PM CDT) through the early overnight hours. Storms will increase from west to east throughout the evening hours. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive severe weather alerts, and to track storms as they begin to move into your area!





High temperatures on Monday will peak in the mid 70s to low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. A few morning showers will be possible over the Rolling Plains, before more widespread rainfall arrives during the late afternoon and early evening hours. By midnight, some areas could see several inches of rainfall! Please avoid flooded roadways. Remember; turn around, don’t drown! Showers and storms will continue overnight through Tuesday morning, with lows settling in the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will feature another round of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall! Highs will vary from the upper 60s to upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 12-18 MPH. Showers and storms will continue on-and-off all day long, with some locations seeing over an inch of rainfall! This is great news for drought conditions. This heavy rain event will help lessen the severity of our drought across most of the KLBK viewing area. Showers will slowly taper off after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as lows fall into the mid 40s to low 60s.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine during the afternoon hours as highs remain in the 70s across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Winds will remain out of the north around 10-15 MPH. Event rainfall totals from Monday through early Wednesday morning will range anywhere from 0.10″ to +4.00″ of rain! Heaviest amounts are expected over northeastern areas. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be seasonably cool, as lows drop into the upper 40s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Our summer-like heat will return to the South Plains by Thursday into Friday. Depending on just how much rainfall we see across the region, high temperatures could vary quite a bit from city to city. By the weekend, we will likely be back in the triple digits with heavy rainfall but a distant memory. Morning lows will also return to above average levels, only cooling into the 60s and 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 22nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, May 22nd:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 105° (1996)

Average Low: 59°

Record Low: 40° (1931)

Have a marvelous Monday, South Plains! Remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

