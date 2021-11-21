KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: November 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 29°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny High of 66°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

After a cloudy and cool day, and cold and clear night is expected across the KLBK viewing area! Lows will range from the low 20s to mid 30s, with winds out of the northwest under 10 MPH. Be sure to bring in any pets and potted plants that are sensitive to the colder temps. If you have any automated outdoor sprinklers, turn them off. Be sure to have any exposed pipes of water faucets properly insulated, and make sure your neighbors and loved ones have a way to stay warm!

More sunshine will return to the South Plains on Monday. High temperatures will be slightly above average, ranging through the 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest, gusting to 25 MPH at times. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cold, but not as cold as Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to lower 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will feature warmer temps and a cloudier sky. Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting out of the southwest up to 40 MPH. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible. Clouds are forecasted to hang around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 50s.

A mostly cloudy sky will hang around the region on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. High temperatures will remain above average thanks to west-southwesterly winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 80s, which is 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. As we head into the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, our next cold front will move into the region. This will garner up just enough moisture to produce a few showers over northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. 90% of the South Plains will remain dry. Behind the front, colder air will move into the region. No wintry precipitation is expected. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to mid 40s by Thanksgiving morning.

Extended Forecast:

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, yet cold across the South Plains. High temperatures will peak in the mid 40s to mid 50s, with winds out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. No precipitation is expected on Thursday! Thursday night will bring a hard freeze to most of the South Plains. Temperatures will warm back to average, if not slightly above average levels for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morning lows will continue to remain near freezing, as clouds begin to build back into the region. Winds will mainly be out of the north after Friday, with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 21st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, November 21st:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 62°

Record High: 84° (1927)

Normal Low: 34°

Record Low: 18° (1956)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains! Happy Thanksgiving!

-Jacob.

