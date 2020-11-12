KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update (11/12/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Another mild November day is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Thursday. Expect mostly sunny conditions as warm up into the lower to middle 70s. The wind will be out of west-northeast 5-10 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase by this evening and overnight. Lows tonight will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s, with a east-northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Cooler weather and isolated rain shower chances return to the forecast on Friday.

Extended Forecast:

Forecast models continue to show a slight chance for rain showers from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning across the area. Otherwise, dry weather is expected over the rest of the extended forecast period.

Highs on Thursday will range from the lower to the middle 70s. Cooler weather is expected on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll warm back up into the middle 70s on Saturday before dropping back on Sunday into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lower to middle 60s are expected on Monday. Upper 60s and lower 70s return by Tuesday, with middle 70s back in the forecast by Wednesday.

Lows: range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s Friday morning. It’ll be a little milder on Saturday morning with lower to middle 40s expected. We’ll drop back into the middle to upper 30s by Sunday morning. Our coldest morning will be on Monday, with lower to middle 30s in the forecast. We’ll climb back into the middle 30s by Tuesday morning and into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Wednesday morning.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, November 12)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

South Plains & Rolling Plains Drought Update

(Valid: Thursday, November 12)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 12:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CST

Sunset: 5:46 PM CST

Normal High: 65°

Normal Low: 37°

Record High: 85° (1995)

Record Low: 15° (2019)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s West-northwest wind 5-10 mph.



Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. East-northeast wind 5-15 mph.



Friday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Isolated rain showers possible. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser