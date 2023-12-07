LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, December 7)

Today:

Following some early morning clouds and fog in some areas, sunny to mostly sunny and warmer weather is on tap this Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be breezy at times as well. High temperatures be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph. Occasional gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:38 AM CST.

Tonight:

Some clouds are forecast to return this evening and overnight. It’ll be partly cloudy and another mild night across the area. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10-15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Friday:

Sunny to mostly sunny and weather is forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some areas will be cooler but others will be milder. However, high temperatures are still well above average for December 8. High temperatures range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:39 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slightly chance for flurries or very light snow across the far northwestern South Plains Saturday morning. Otherwise, the next opportunity for precipitation will return by the middle of next week with scattered rain shows on Wednesday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Friday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday will be colder with daytime highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday’s highs will warm back into the middle and upper 50s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. Tuesday’s highs will range from the lower to the upper 50s. Wednesday’s highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

Low temperatures Friday morning will range from range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Lows Sunday morning will range from the lower to the middle 20s. Upper 20s to lower 30s are forecast for Monday morning. On Tuesday, upper 20s to middle 30s are the forecast morning lows. morning. Morning lows on Wednesday will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, December 7)

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 7. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 7:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 57°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 79° (2007)

Record Low: 8° (2005)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy early in the morning with some areas of fog. Then becoming sunny to mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy at times with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.



Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and continued mild. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.



Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the middle 60s the middle 70s. West wind 15-25 mph.

