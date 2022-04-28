Say goodbye to the moisture, because we’re about to get dry and windy for the next couple of days!

Things are a bit humid out the door this morning, but that will quickly be swept away to the east as the dry line pushes east through the morning. This will lead to a dry day for areas on the Caprock, with gusty southwest winds sustained around 18 to 23 mph through the day. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the afternoon, as relative humidity behind the dry line will drop to the single digits, and we still haven’t greened up much after a completely dry April.

Out to the east, there is still a faint glimmer of hope for the Rolling Plains, as the dry line will serve as a potential focus for some thunderstorms this evening. We don’t have a very strong storm system to provide suppport for widespread, well-organized storms, but a couple of isolated storms could develop out that way during peak heating. These storms will have a generally supportive environment with reasonably strong instability and shear, so some large hail and damaging winds will be possible with any of these storms, and a level 1/5 Marginal Risk is in effect for today to the east.