LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A cool, gentle wind with clear skies. High of 67°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and clear. Low of 34°. Winds NW 3-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: A beautiful day! High of 70°. Winds NW 8-13 MPH.

The next couple of days will be absolutely top notch, the sort of afternoons you’ll regret spending indoors! The week ahead is looking dry and clear, but some of that classic West Texas wind is going to whip up an extended period of extremely high fire danger.

We are on the back side of a powerful, slow-moving low pressure system over the Great Lakes this morning, which leaves us under steady northerly flow in the upper levels. This translates down to the surface as a cool, dry breeze, and that will continue to affect us for the rest of the day. Hardly a cloud in the sky is expected all day long, with a steady breeze out of the northwest expected over the caprock. Further east, winds will be a bit stronger and gustier, especially in the vicinity of Childress, and because of the extremely dry conditions both in the local vegetation and in the air, fire danger will be quite high especially just to the east of Lubbock. Red Flag Warnings are in effect over about the northeastern quadrant of the KLBK viewing area from 10am to 8pm, and all activities that could result in a spark today are heavily discouraged. The cooling breeze today will hold our highs in the 60s, perhaps just a touch warmer than yesterday. A high of 67 is expected in Lubbock.

Tonight, winds will quiet down and temperatures will drop quickly in the still, dry night. Lows in the low to mid-30s are possible, with light freezes likely to the north and west in some of the usual cool spots.

Tomorrow will be much the same, though winds will back off a bit as the big Great Lakes system pulls a little further to the east. Winds will gradually shift to the west and remain light tomorrow, and despite how dry the air is expected to remain, it will result in a short respite from the fire weather we’re expected to see.

Extended Forecast:

Winds will return in force on Saturday as a small, compact area of upper level high pressure settles in overhead. Gusty winds sustained at around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph will take over, with the atmosphere remaining bone dry. As such, wildfire threat is expected to become critical to extreme on Saturday as highs rise into the mid 80s.

And that’s pretty much the rest of the week. Windy and warm days, breezy and mild nights. Extremely high fire danger every afternoon. I cannot stress this enough, the next week is going to result in a lot of grass fires, so please do your part to mitigate the fire threat and refrain from anything that might start one. 9 out of 10 wildfires are ignited by human activity, please do your part to reduce that figure.

The only glimmer of hope in the forecast is another strong trough dipping into the western half of the continent by midweek next week. As of right now, this is not expected to bring much rain to the forecast, but a cooldown and lessening of the winds once it passes seem reasonably likely. This will likely have some severe weather threats to our east, but overall the South Plains will stay mostly dry for the next 7 to 10 days.

Enjoy the nice weather today!

Jack Maney