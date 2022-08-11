LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Lingering storms to the southwest, otherwise dry and warm. Chance of rain: 10% High of 92°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Dry and mild. Low of 69°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and near normal. High of 93°. Winds ESE 8-13 MPH.

A little bit more rain potential will hang on today, but for the most part we will be drying out today as drier air arrives.

A few showers will be possible in the afternoon to the southwest of Lubbock where some of the mid-level moisture that gave us rain chances the last few days will linger, but rain potential will be much lower today even in areas that do see showers today. Otherwise, skies will be more clear and temperatures will still be a bit below average, with a high in Lubbock at 92 degrees with very light winds out of the east-northeast.

Rainfall potential will be fully done tonight, with dry and mild conditions expected as lows fall to the mid-60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be completely dry across the South Plains, with mostly sunny skies and light winds remaining in place. Temperatures will start to warm up a bit, but the highs will come in nearly on par with average for the final day of the work week with a high of 93 degrees in Lubbock!

Upper level high pressure will be in control once again through the weekend, promoting hot and dry weather into early next week, but at least we will not be quite as hot as we have been previously, with temperatures rising to the mid to upper 90s for areas on the Caprock and low 100s in the Rolling Plains.

Late next week, a persistent trough of low pressure centered over the Great Lakes and mainly affecting the eastern US will start to expand and strengthen, and as it does so, it looks likely to shove a back door cold front into the area by Wednesday or Thursday of next week. This would likely bring temperatures back down below normal and increase rainfall potential in about 7-10 days. There is still plenty of time for this forecast to change, but for now we will look to the future with a little bit of hope.

Jack Maney